The gloomy day may bring up an important topic of mental health but experts dispute the science behind Blue Monday.

With Christmas and festivities out the way, the financial pressure of the festive season hanging over us and the weather looking dreary, Blue Monday is known as 'the most depressing day of the year'.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue Monday takes place on the third Monday of January every year.

Here is everything you need to know about Blue Monday 2022:

When is Blue Monday?

Blue Monday usually falls on the third Monday of January every year.

In 2022, Blue Monday will take place on Monday, January 17.

What is the origin of Blue Monday?

Blue Monday appears to have originated in 2005 after a press release from Sky Travel used an equation to calculate the dreaded date.

This press release appeared to have been written by Cliff Arnall, who was a tutor at Cardiff University's Centre for Lifelong Learning.

It was revealed by Guardian writer, Ben Goldacre (who is known for his Bad Science column) that the press release was pre-written by a PR agency and sent to a number of academics who were offered a sum of money to put their name on it.

Mr. Goldacre stated: ‘I know that because I have received an avalanche of insider stories… including one from an academic in psychology who was offered money by Porter Novelli PR agency to put his name to the very same Sky Travel equation story that Arnall sold his to.’

How is Blue Monday 'calculated'?

The press release claimed that Blue Monday's date was reached by 'taking into account various factors' including days since the last payday, days until the next bank holiday, average temperature, hours of daylight, and the numbers of nights in during the month.

Sky Travel stated in the release that the formula to create Blue Monday is C(P+B) N+D.

The equation allowed the travel agent to 'work out the day with the highest 'depression factor' which you can then use as a focus for making things better, booking your holiday etc...’

It was argued by many that the press release was a way for Sky Travel to sell more holidays as Mr. Goldacre said: 'These equations are scientifically uninformative and driven by money.'

Why does Blue Monday still take place?

Blue Monday still trends on social media every year, with many people taking time to reflect and the PR industry using the day to push wellbeing products and fitness items.

This year, Samaritans will be holding 'Brew Monday' on the same date.

The charity's website states: 'We say it's time to stop this myth about Monday being 'blue' and instead start a conversation over a brew! ​Reach out and connect with family, friends, colleagues and loved ones.’

There is information online on how you can hold your own Brew Monday event virtually or in person and how you can raise money for the charity.

Mental Health Charity Mind has plenty of resources for those who are experiencing depression.

On the site, there is information on symptoms, cognitive behavioural therapy, and helplines.

Mind also shares tips on self-care, how to get enough sleep, and how to stay active.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article you can talk to your GP, phone 111 or text SHOUT to 85258.

Alternatively, you can call the Samaritans on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit the website.

There is also a list of local services available here.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron