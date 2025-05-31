"We can't wait to welcome members" - Brand new PureGym opening in Havant following "sustained demand"
PureGym has announced that it will be opening a brand new gym at 12pm on June 27 in the Central Retail Park on Park Way. It will be offering state-of-the-art equipment, a range of classes, personal trainers, and be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following sustained demand for PureGym’s flexible, affordable fitness offering in Hampshire, we are excited to be opening a brand-new gym in Havant.
“All through our low-cost, no contract memberships, members will have nonstop access to everything they need to improve their mental and physical wellbeing, so they can leave the gym feeling their best. We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Havant – sign up to our opening offer now!”
As well as providing a new venue for fitness fanatics in Havant, it will also provide nine new jobs in the area. Further information on the new gym and its membership prices can be found at www.puregym.com/gyms/havant/
