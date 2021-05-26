Brittany Ferries

The French government announced the measure at a council of ministers today (Wednesday) in a move that is similar to the French equivalent of the UK’s ‘amber list’.

The rule is expected to take effect imminently in response to rising fears over the spread of the Indian variant, which has seen an increasing number of cases in the UK.

But the announcement has been described as ‘enormously frustrating’ by Brittany Ferries with the UK government blamed.

A spokesman said: ‘If there's one thing we've learned about the Covid crisis today, it's that the lessons of the past have not been learned.

‘The unwelcome move by France to tighten travel restrictions for British arrivals is a direct consequence of the failure of UK to put India on the red list immediately following the emergence of the terrible and urgent health crisis. It’s enormously frustrating.’

