Linda Sumner, 73, said she is ‘in agony’ every day and feels that doctors have failed to take her injury seriously.

The Buckland pensioner who lives in John Marshall Court claims that she has been asking doctors at Queen Alexandra Hospital for an operation to improve her condition for three years but has made no progress. Linda said the first doctor to look at her injury – which she described as swollen ‘like a balloon’ – was almost in tears.

Pictured: Linda Sumner at her home in Buckland, Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

She said: ‘I went so quick I couldn’t even stop myself. I broke my arm and my shoulder dropped and broke as well.

‘They’re refusing to do the operation and they won’t say why. They said it's a big operation but they don’t really want to do it. I went for a second opinion at Southampton as well.’

While Linda is still in the dark about any potential operation, she has been receiving bone-strengthening injections at her local GP surgery roughly each six months. She was also visited by a care assistant shortly after her fall but struggled with costs and now does everything by herself.

Linda Sumner and her arm injury. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Linda added: ‘I can’t live like this, I’m in agony. I nearly scream if I turn over in the night. I can’t open the door or cut food up or do much cooking. Can’t use this arm - can’t even lean on it at all.

‘I’ve waited all this time and then they’ve said no, they’re not going to do anything. It's gone on too long, I’m just buying painkillers and gel to put on it but not getting any medication from the hospital - nothing.’

Miss Sumner also claimed she has been called to the hospital multiple times for appointments which didn’t seem to exist when she arrived. As doctors advised her not to use buses after her accident, this has meant incurring the cost of taxi fares.

QA Hospital was approached for a statement and said it cannot comment on individual patient cases.