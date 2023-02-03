Ben Lennon from North End was a keen BMX rider and took up roller skating as a shared hobby with his mother Karina Orchard and partner Abi Chandler. But after contracting Strep A, he tragically died on October 29.

Now, a heartwarming mural has been created at the Pitt Street Skatepark, dedicated to Ben, after his family decided to donate to the skatepark. They set up an online fundraiser that has raised over £2,800.

Karina said: ‘This is above and beyond. To know that everyone that everyone that comes in will see this, it just makes him feel alive here.

Karina Orchard, James Lennon and Abi Chandler Picture: Keith Woodland (290121-8)

‘They talked about a small plaque or just putting his name somewhere, so when we saw this mural - I mean it's outstanding. They’ve told us we’re part of the family now, they’ve held us when we’ve cried. We’ve said we want to volunteer and help and every time we come down we’re just told “you’re part of the family.”

‘Ben would have thought flowers were completely pointless and completely useless and wouldn’t have wanted money spent on them. We thought this is the place Ben would have come to. This is where we think Ben would have wanted us to put money.’

The Mural painted by 'Din City' aka Christopher Reeve. Picture: Keith Woodland

Karina expressed her delight at the number of people who donated from ‘far and wide’. Ben’s friends from his time spent teaching English in Barcelona have also held memorial walks in his honour.

Staff are also supporting Ben’s son James Lennon who was learning how to ride a bike before his father passed but has since struggled.

Ben’s partner Abi said: ‘They’re going to set up some lessons and things like that because he’s still on stabilisers at the moment. It’s so nice to know that they are supporting him in that way.

An unorthodox funeral was held as a celebration of other things Ben enjoyed and was known for. Cans of Monster energy drink were placed on the coffin and attendees were dressed in ‘a sea of leopard-print.’

Riders at the Pitt Street Skatepark which opened last December. Picture: Keith Woodland

Abi added: ‘There were a lot of people that I hadn’t even heard of before and hadn’t seen Ben for years turning up. They’d skated with him before and rode their bikes together when they were younger - just absolutely everyone.’

Much of the support has come from skatepark founder Jacob Skinner and the project’s maintenance specialist David Morgan.

Jacob said: ‘Out of something really sad has come something really nice. I didn’t know Ben but to be able to carry on his memory through what we do here and supporting his family is very important to us.

‘The money that was raised from this, we are putting specifically towards sprucing up our roller disco space.

‘Regardless of what's going on in your life the most important thing is that you’re moving forward, and that's the beautiful thing about rolling around on wheels. Our whole thing is that everyone is welcome.’

