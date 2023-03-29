Bupa Dental Care to cut practice in Waterlooville and 84 others across UK due to dentist shortages
Dozens of dental practices across the UK are set to close due to a shortage of dentists.
Bupa Dental Care is set to cut 85 locations including its site in Stakes Hill Road, Waterlooville. ‘Systemic’ challenges across the industry has been blamed for the closures alongside staff shortages.
The healthcare group said patients at the affected practices have not been able to access the NHS dental service they need. Bupa, which provides NHS and private dental care, said the 85 practices will be shut, sold or merged later this year, bringing the total number of practices in the UK down to 365.
All of these practices will be open in the meantime. Portsmouth has been labelled a 'dental care desert' due to long running shortages, with stories of families travelling as far as Watford for treatment and a labourer yanking out two of his teeth using pliers at home.
Much of the problems started when Colosseum Dental shut three of its sites in 2019 – leaving 20,000 patients without an NHS dentist. Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan, Labour, said ‘generational damage to patient care’ has been caused by problems in the dental industry – exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was found that 77,000 people nationwide had turned up at overstretched A&Es in 2019/20 with dental problems due to patients being unable to get appointments. A new firm, Dentistry For You, is planning to open two sites in Portsmouth in April. Dr Nadeem Harunani said they had received 2,934 calls in five days.
The move by Bupa will affect 1,200 employed and self-employed staff, over a tenth of its 9,000-strong workforce. Bupa said it would redeploy affected staff where possible.
The provider has not been able to recruit enough dentists to deliver NHS care in many practices for months and in some cases years, it said. Bupa warned the national dentist shortage has been worsened by the NHS contract model, adding that the industry has also been hit by inflation and higher energy prices, which has increased the costs of running patient services.
Mark Allan, general manager for Bupa Dental Care, said: ‘As a leading dental provider in the UK, our priority must be to enable patients to receive the care they need. For the majority of affected practices, this decision will allow commissioners to procure local providers for the NHS contract, tailoring services and investment to the needs of the local community, thereby providing a better opportunity for patients to continue access to NHS dental services.’
Bupa said it would be handing back the dental contract to the NHS for practices that are set to close, meaning commissioners can find a new provider to continue treating patients in the area. ‘We fully understand the impact today’s decision has on our patients and our people within these practices,’ Mr Allan added.
‘This decision has not been taken lightly and closure is a last resort. Despite our continued efforts, the dental industry is facing a number of significant and systemic challenges that are placing additional pressure on providing patient care, in particular recruiting dentists to deliver NHS dental care.’
The British Dental Association said the service is ‘approaching the end of the road’ unless the government and the opposition set out clear plans of reform.