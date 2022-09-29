The Pallant Centre is welcoming anyone who is a carer or who is thinking about becoming a carer to talk to experts and learn how to care for their own wellbeing.

From 10am to 3pm on September 30, visitors can get information from more than 25 organisations and from solicitors, as well as advice about yoga, meditation, hearing, and foot care.

It will be opened by the Mayor of Havant, Diana Patrick, the event will also offer Dementia Friends training and advice on respite care options.

Shelley Saunders, general manager at The Pallant Centre, is welcoming carers to a special wellbeing festival to take place tomorrow. Picture: Emily Turner

Shelley Saunders, general manager at The Pallant Centre, said: ‘We are delighted to be co-hosting the Carers Wellbeing Festival with Home Instead at The Pallant Centre.

‘Carers are often forgotten when it comes to patient care and this event offers them the opportunity to access service providers that can really help with their own wellbeing.

‘More should be done for carers and I hope this is just the start of recognising there is a critical need.’

Talks will take place throughout the day in the centre’s garden room.

At 11am, Mike Hancock from plan2gother will give a talk entitled ‘Lasting Power of Attorney and My Family’, and at 12pm, Lesley Barton from Home Instead will talk about the prevention of falls.

Nerys Blackburn from Andover Mind will give a talk about carers wellbeing at 1pm, and at 2pm Jane Ward from Dementia-friendly Hampshire will speak about Dementia Adventure Holidays.

Naomi Lloyd, community engagement officer for Home Instead Havant, said: ‘Having experienced the stress and worry of watching my mum suffer chronic pain and illness, as well as the strain and heartache this put on my step-dad who looked after her so wonderfully, I feel passionate about supporting carers who look after their loved ones.

‘Carer’s fatigue is huge and should not be overlooked.

‘They say, “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” Well, that is not a cliché, it’s a truism.

‘Additionally, by working for Home Instead Havant, I see how dedicated all our care professionals are to our clients.

