The HAF programme offers a enriching activities and healthy meals to some of Hampshire’s struggling children during the easter, summer and christmas holidays.

The programme is set to enter its third year and is encouraging applications from organisations to enable them to continue the into 2023, and people will have from October 3 until November 4 to send their applications in.

Car trunk with shopping bags full of fresh and healthy food

Earlier this year, the council was awarded with a further £10million which has secured the programme until 2025, which will enable children to have safe places to go during the holidays and will also have access to healthy meals.

Councillor Roz Chadd, deputy leader of the county council and executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘Our HAF providers play an incredibly vital role which, with the cost of living on the rise, is needed now more than ever before.

‘At a time when children might otherwise go without, the HAF programme ensures that children continue to have fun, learn, eat healthily and socialise with their peers – and none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of Hampshire’s providers. I would strongly encourage any organisation looking to make a positive impact during these most challenging of times, to apply for a place on our network of approved providers.’

The programme sets aside free spaces for children who receive free school meals and it encourages young people to eat healthy meals and get involved in outdoor activities.

If approved, organisations will deliver activities during holiday times and the type of organisations that are suitable include schools, childcare providers, community organisations, as well as sports coaching and outdoor education providers.