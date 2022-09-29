News you can trust since 1877
Hampshire County Council is calling on organisations to prevent school holiday hunger

HAMPSHIRE County Council is looking for organisations that can help families facing hardship

By Sophie Lewis
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 4:55 am

Hampshire County Council is looking for organisations that can help families and prevent school holiday hunger and isolation, by applying to be put on the list of Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme providers.

The HAF programme offers a enriching activities and healthy meals to some of Hampshire’s struggling children during the easter, summer and christmas holidays.

The programme is set to enter its third year and is encouraging applications from organisations to enable them to continue the into 2023, and people will have from October 3 until November 4 to send their applications in.

Car trunk with shopping bags full of fresh and healthy food

Earlier this year, the council was awarded with a further £10million which has secured the programme until 2025, which will enable children to have safe places to go during the holidays and will also have access to healthy meals.

Councillor Roz Chadd, deputy leader of the county council and executive lead member for children’s services, said: ‘Our HAF providers play an incredibly vital role which, with the cost of living on the rise, is needed now more than ever before.

‘At a time when children might otherwise go without, the HAF programme ensures that children continue to have fun, learn, eat healthily and socialise with their peers – and none of this would be possible without the hard work and dedication of Hampshire’s providers. I would strongly encourage any organisation looking to make a positive impact during these most challenging of times, to apply for a place on our network of approved providers.’

The programme sets aside free spaces for children who receive free school meals and it encourages young people to eat healthy meals and get involved in outdoor activities.

If approved, organisations will deliver activities during holiday times and the type of organisations that are suitable include schools, childcare providers, community organisations, as well as sports coaching and outdoor education providers.

The need is more pressing during the current climate which has seen the soar in the cost of living and energy bills reach an all time high.

It has resulted in families resorting to food banks and pantries, which are also now feeling the brunt of the increased need for them and many food banks across Hampshire are struggling securing goods for people.

