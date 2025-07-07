Caring charity needs volunteers to bring smiles to patients and visitors at QA Hospital

AN 'amazing charity' in Portsmouth is looking for volunteers with a bit of spare time on their hands to help support Queen Alexandra Hospital.

The League of Friends is a volunteer organisation which has been active at the QA Hospital since 1952. It runs a coffee shop which welcomes patients, staff and visitors. The shop also sells second-hand books and bric-à-brac, paintings by local artists, new and hand-made greeting cards, blankets and soft toys and new clothes for babies, and knitted goods.

A trolley goes out four mornings a week to the outpatient departments and a stall is set up in the atrium twice a month.

President of the League of Friends Penny Mordaunt said: 'This is an amazing charity. They are all volunteers and they provide support and services to patients, to people visiting them and the staff. They are an incredible organisation and they also raise a huge amount of money for the hospital. They need your help because they are looking for more volunteers.'

Penny, who volunteered herself at the hospital for eight years, added: 'It's an incredibly rewarding thing to do. So if you've got a bit of spare time on your hands and you want to meet some new people and give a bit back to our amazing local hospital then get in touch.'

For more information, call 023 92 286 000 ext 6797 or email League of Friends chair Jane Tull at [email protected].

Jane said: 'The volunteers are all very welcoming and make the coffee shop a special place for all who come in. It is an area full of smiles and great understanding of the customers' needs. The trolley service is always made welcome and a rapport has grown up between the staff , customers and the Trolley Dollies'.'

You can find out more by watching this video at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtevtuqAVVc