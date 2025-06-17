Cataracts Awareness Month: Portsmouth patient says 'don't underestimate the difference'

As Cataracts Awareness Month continues this June, healthcare professionals and patients are uniting to raise awareness of the early signs of cataracts and encourage regular eye checks to protect long-term vision.

Cataracts, a condition where the lens of the eye becomes cloudy and vision gradually deteriorates, affects nearly a third of people over 65 in the UK - more than 670,000 individuals. Consultant Ophthalmologist Charles Kanavati, Medical and Clinical Director of Ophthalmology at Practice Plus Group, which has a surgical centre at St Mary’s Portsmouth, is urging people to keep up with regular eye appointments to catch early symptoms before vision is seriously impacted.

“Our eye health is critical to enjoying our lives and also to maintaining independence as we grow older,” said Mr Kanavati. “Cataracts develop naturally with age, but they can also be linked to diabetes or prolonged use of steroids. If left untreated, they can eventually lead to blindness. But with early diagnosis and straightforward surgery, we can dramatically improve quality of life.”

He added that common symptoms of cataracts include foggy or blurred vision, glare from headlights when driving, trouble adjusting between light and dark, and colours appearing faded or yellowed. “The good news is that cataracts can be easily diagnosed by an optician or ophthalmologist. If you notice changes in your vision, don’t delay making an appointment.”

Eye specialist, Charles Kanavati, says regular check-up can help catch early signs of cataracts

Among those who understand the life-changing impact of cataract surgery is Adrian Peake, 59, a business director, who underwent the procedure at Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s Portsmouth after struggling with symptoms for nearly three years.

“I’ve had great eyesight all my life, so I wasn’t prepared to be thinking about cataracts,” Adrian explained. “I stopped reading completely and even watching football became difficult. It wasn’t until my wife and I were planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the Maldives that I realised how much my eyesight was limiting my experiences.”

Initially hesitant, Adrian finally decided to act and underwent cataract surgery on his right eye. “I was fearful - it’s your eyes, after all - but the staff in Portsmouth were absolutely wonderful. The whole procedure took just six minutes. I sat up and thought, ‘Wow!’ I could immediately read the clock on the theatre wall. It was a stunning transformation.”

Adrian now encourages others not to wait: “Don’t underestimate the difference cataract surgery will make to your life. I wasted nearly three years avoiding it and missed out on the things I love. That time is priceless.”

Patient, Adrian, says cataracts surgery was "was a stunning transformation”

Cataract surgery today is safe, fast and widely accessible through both the NHS and private providers like Wellsoon from Practice Plus Group. Standard lenses are offered on the NHS, while patients also have the option to upgrade to premium lenses privately, which can reduce the need for glasses and offer enhanced vision at different distances.

Mr Kanavati concluded: “Events like Cataracts Awareness Month help to highlight how manageable and treatable cataracts are, especially if detected early. If you’re struggling with your eyesight, get checked as soon as possible!”

Practice Plus Group Hospital, St Mary's, Portsmouth – which celebrates its 20th Anniversary this year – offers a comprehensive range of treatments for both NHS and private patients who choose to be treated with its Wellsoon private healthcare service including endoscopy tests, eye surgery, urology, orthopaedics such as foot and ankle or hand and wrist surgery, colorectal and general surgery such as hernias.

They are also fortunate enough to be supported by an onsite, state of the art Diagnostic unit with access to echocardiogram, sonography and radiography services.

Practice Plus Group Surgical Centre, St Mary’s, has significantly lower waiting times for NHS surgery than other healthcare providers in the area. Many NHS patients in England don’t realise that they have a right to choose which healthcare facility they are treated at under NHS ‘patient choice’ – even if it’s not their nearest hospital.