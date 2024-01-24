Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Receiving a cervical cancer screening letter invokes fear and dread, however, this five-minute screening could just save your life. In simple terms, a cervical screening is a quick and simple test that checks the health of the cervix to prevent cervical cancer from developing. People with cervixes become eligible once they reach the age of 25 until age 64 and will be invited for a screening by letter once every 3-5 years depending on age. The test itself involves a collection of cells from the cervix using a speculum and a swab, which is then sent off for analysis.

Although slightly awkward and uncomfortable, the test is nothing to fear. However, in Portsmouth, cervical screening rates are 16 per cent below the NHS nationwide target of 80 per cent attendance. According to NHS Digital data, in the first quarter of 2023, 37,936 25–64-year-olds attended their cervical screening out of 59,461 qualified patients, leaving an attendance percentage of approximately 64 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, the UK’s leading cervical cancer charity, list many reasons for non-attendance, such as fear, embarrassment, and judgement, alongside more personal barriers such as trauma and disability. Many will put off the appointment simply due to a busy schedule, but this could have a devastating impact.

Sian Colson

Attending your cervical screening is important for preventing the development of cervical cancer, an often-symptomless condition that can lead to invasive surgery, infertility, or in worst cases, death. The test was especially crucial for Fareham cervical cancer survivor and ‘Obvs Skincare’ founder, Sian Colson.

In November 2022, Sian, 36, attended her regular smear test, experiencing no symptoms or irregular activity. After the screening detected abnormal cells, Sian was invited for a colposcopy at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, where stage one cervical cancer was detected.

Sian spoke of the moment of her diagnosis: “I wasn’t expecting that because I didn’t have any symptoms. It was a huge shock, and the minute anyone said the C word, you panic.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, thankfully, Sian’s cervical cancer was in its first stage and easily treatable, the timing of her smear test was crucial. Had she delayed the appointment, it could have been a different story. Sian said: “Luckily, mine wasn’t that bad. But the doctor said to me, if I had left my smear any longer, the cancer would have spread because it was aggressive. Best case scenario, they would have taken my whole cervix.”

Sian makes use of her personal story to emphasise the importance of getting you cervical screening booked as soon as possible: “It’s always at the bottom of your to do list, but if you don’t do it and it’s the worst-case scenario, then you’ll end up with even more aggressive treatments. It just goes to show how important it is to go as soon as you get that letter, things can change so quickly.”

Sian and I also discussed the incredible treatment and support offered by QA during the procedures, such as her colposcopy, and after her diagnosis. Following IVF and subsequent miscarriages, Sian’s procedures brought back painful memories, but she was supported by the nurses who carried out her first colposcopy:

“They made me feel so relaxed, they talked to me throughout the whole thing. The first colposcopy, I was very triggered. As soon as I got on there, I cried because it brought back memories. They were so kind and held my hand. They said there was no rush and took their time. They treated me with so much respect and understanding.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only was Sian supported by clinical staff, but also cervical cancer charity Jo’s Trust. Jo’s offer a wide range of support for those with simple fears and concerns, those who are due to attend procedures, and people with a cervical cancer diagnosis, such as a helpline, forum, and online resources.

Hannah Wright, Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust Policy and Public Affairs Officer, talked me through their forum that has helped many and is available to anyone: “We have a dedicated forum that you can access through the website. People talk about the screenings and their results, cell changes and their feelings around that, and women with cervical cancer talk about their experiences as well. It’s a really amazing community of women sharing their stories and tips. For a lot of people who are anxious or upset, it’s really useful to talk to other people who know what they’re going through.”

The important thing to note when discussing vaginal abnormalities and cervical cancer symptoms is to listen to intuition. Hannah stressed the importance of advocating for yourself if you feel something is out of the norm. She said: “You can often tell when something isn’t quite right for you… Any abnormal bleeding for example. Also, changes to vaginal discharge or unexplained pain in your lower back or pelvis, and any pain or discomfort during sex. These can all be potential symptoms, but they could also be down to something else so it’s important to get yourself down to your GP. “If you’ve got symptoms, go to your GP straight away, don’t wait for your next screening.”