A government agency has called on Hampshire residents to ensure their children are vaccinated against measles as a national incident is declared due to rising cases.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national incident was announced after over 300 cases of measles have been confirmed in the West Midlands since October 2023. The main cause is believed to be due to people not being vaccinated. While there have been no known cases in Portsmouth, the UK Health Security Agency have advised for everyone to ensure they, and their children, have had the appropriate vaccination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sarah Lock, Consultant in Health Protection for UKHSA South East, said: “Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Measles spreads very easily but is preventable. To help protect ourselves, our families and those around us it is vital we all ensure we are vaccinated with two doses of the MMR vaccine, free on the NHS whatever your age. Parents can check their children’s red book to see if they are up to date and contact their GP surgery to book an appointment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The UKHSA state that cold-like symptoms usually appear seven to 10 days after contact with the virus. The cold-like symptoms are followed by red, sore, watery eyes, a high temperature and a non-itchy, red-brown rash which usually appears 3 to 5 days later. White spots may also appear inside the cheeks and on the back of lips. If you, or a family member, has symptoms you should call your GP. Do not go to a surgery without calling ahead as measles is very infectious. Further information can be found on the NHS website.