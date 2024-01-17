A major Portsmouth hospital is undertaking a study to help prevent childhood blindness by improving the screening process which identifies a key cause.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham has started an innovative study that is looking to improve the way that babies are screened for cataracts. The condition is a key cause of blindness in children and it affects approximately 1 in every 2,00 babies. Research suggests that the current process, which involves shining a bright light in their eyes, may not catch all of the cases. The new technology on trial, called Neocam, captures the digital images of the baby's eye without using a bright light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Consultant Neonatologist Tim Scorrer, who is leading the study at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), said: “Detecting cataracts early in babies means that we can provide treatment to prevent blindness. This new test will help us to work out the best way to do this and if successful has the potential to change congenital screening internationally. We would encourage all new and expectant parents to chat to us and find out more about taking part in the study. There are no further visits needed to the hospital as part of the study and the Neocam digital imaging will cause no discomfort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad