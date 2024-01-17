Child blindness study begins at Queen Alexandra Hospital to identify best way to screen for cataracts
A major Portsmouth hospital is undertaking a study to help prevent childhood blindness by improving the screening process which identifies a key cause.
Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham has started an innovative study that is looking to improve the way that babies are screened for cataracts. The condition is a key cause of blindness in children and it affects approximately 1 in every 2,00 babies. Research suggests that the current process, which involves shining a bright light in their eyes, may not catch all of the cases. The new technology on trial, called Neocam, captures the digital images of the baby's eye without using a bright light.
Consultant Neonatologist Tim Scorrer, who is leading the study at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust (PHU), said: “Detecting cataracts early in babies means that we can provide treatment to prevent blindness. This new test will help us to work out the best way to do this and if successful has the potential to change congenital screening internationally. We would encourage all new and expectant parents to chat to us and find out more about taking part in the study. There are no further visits needed to the hospital as part of the study and the Neocam digital imaging will cause no discomfort.”
Parents with new-born babies at QA Hospital are being invited to take part in the study, which will use the new technology alongside the old process to provide a direct comparison between the two techniques. The study, known as DIvO (Digital Imaging versus Ophthalmoscopy), is taking place across the country at 23 other maternity units.