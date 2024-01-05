A loving family from Milton are still in wonder following the “magical” birth of their baby boy on New Year’s Day.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Riyansh Jung Thapa came into the world via Caesarean on January 1 at 2.38pm. Parents Asmita and Robin had to go through a “marathon” procedure ahead of the birth – with the baby due on January 2.

Asmita’s water broke on December 30 at 11.50pm, and after being monitored at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, went back to their home address – only for them to come back at 11.50pm on December 31. The couple stayed in C section until the little tot – the first for the parents – was born.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Portsmouth couple are celebrating the birth of their baby who was born on New Year's Day. Pictured: Robin and Asmita Thapa with their son, Riyansh at their home in Milton on Thursday 4th January 2024. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was born slightly early, but it was magical,” Robin told The News. Describing the moment he held Riyansh in his arms for the first time, he added: “It was an indescribable feeling. All I could hear was my little boy crying. Everyone was saying the crying would make me go mad eventually, but I felt so peaceful just listening to him.

"The birth was very quick and all the staff were excellent. The midwife, bless her, was with my wife every step of the way. We appreciate her so much.” Asmita said Riyansh being born on New Year’s Day made his arrival extra special.

Speaking a few days after the birth, she added: “It’s really exciting. It just feels like a whole new world, just experiencing love which we never knew excited. We’re just enjoying the moment. My sister passed her due date by two weeks, and I thought I was going to do the same. I was working up until the last week of the birth.

"I never had it on my mind, but suddenly things happened and there he was. He chose the right date.” The family are preparing for a massive celebration to celebrate the fit and healthy new arrival. Robin said he has thought about having more than one child, but will see how things progress.