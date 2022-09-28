Linda Williams, from Anchorage Park, donated her kidney to Steve - her husband of 50 years - in November last year.

A retired teacher, Linda, is sharing her story to mark Organ Donation Week, which is taking place from September 26 to October 2.

The 71-year-old said: ‘I absolutely adore Steve and feel honoured to have been able to donate.

Linda and Steve Williams from Anchorage Park.

‘I feel no different inside. Whereas he feels different, full of energy and fitter than he's felt for many years.’

Steve, who had also been a teacher, suffered with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) caused by hypertension for several years, which meant he became weaker and would tire easily.

As his health deteriorated, a transplant became the only option.

The couple on their wedding day.

Linda said: ‘Steve had been slowly deteriorating for several years – he was getting weaker, more tired and looking grey.

‘We looked into peritoneal dialysis and I cleared a space in the garage for the necessary boxes in case this was the route we had to take.

‘But I wanted to donate my kidney, however I was overweight.

‘There was a year of testing to make sure I was able to donate.

‘This was a rollercoaster time as I had to pass every test. We both adopted a day at a time approach to life. We walked every day, and I lost all the weight I needed to.

We had to prepare our only son for the possibility either one of us or both would die.

‘We had vital, beautiful and difficult discussions with lots of tears and laughter.”

Around 100 kidney transplants are performed each year at the Wessex Kidney Centre (WKC) at Queen Alexandra Hospital – a regional renal and transplant centre.

Linda said: ‘Going into the operation I was excited and also felt serene. I asked for someone to take a photo of my removed kidney, and I treasure this photo. My kidney is in a bowl, on ice, waiting for its new home.

‘When I woke up, I wanted to know how Steve was. Steve had a long wait before he was in the theatre. He was told I was fine, so he was relieved.’

Covid restrictions were in place, meaning the couple could not see each other once they were in hospital.

Linda said: ‘It was dreadfully hard to not be able to see him because of Covid. Eventually, we were able to see each other from each end of a corridor. That moment will stay with me for ever.’

After a successful transplant operation at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham, Steve is now able to enjoy regular exercise.

Linda added: ‘The change, once everything settled down, is amazing.

‘The first things our neighbours said about Steve after his transplant was how he had changed colour.