Four men storm Tesco store in Lee-on-the-Solent and steal over £3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol while assaulting staff
FOUR men stormed into a shop and stole over £3,000 worth of cigarettes and alcohol while assaulting staff in Lee-on-the-Solent.
By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:42 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 2:43 pm
Now police have released CCTV images of the suspects following the incident around 4.50pm on Sunday August 7 at Tesco Express on Pier Street.
Store staff were also assaulted during the incident.
Most Popular
A statement added: ‘Following initial enquiries we are now releasing CCTV images of four men we would like to speak to.’
Call police on 101 quoting reference number 44220319005.