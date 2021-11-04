Relatives today marked Buckland GCSE student Jorja Halliday’s death in what her mum told The News was a ‘beautiful’ service.

The Portsmouth Academy student and kickboxer died on September 28, the day she had been due to receive a Covid vaccine at school.

School staff lined the street when funeral directors brought Jorja’s coffin to Buckland yesterday ahead of the service at Portchester Crematorium.

Family attended the funeral of Portsmouth teenager Jorja Halliday on November 3, 2021.

Three of her younger siblings paid tribute to her today with her six-year-old brother Kallum saying she was the ‘bestest big sister there ever was’.

‘We’ll never forget you,’ he said in a written tribute at the funeral. ‘You’re forever in our hearts.’

Jorja also leaves behind her sisters Daisie, five, and Julie, 12, and 23-month-old brother Oscar, and her teenage cousin Grace Barrett.

Music from Faith Hill played at the start of the service, followed by Precious Child during a slideshow and I’ll See You Again by Westlife when relatives left the service.

The aspiring musician’s mum Tracey, 40, told The News the private service ‘was beautiful’.

She said: ‘Jorja brought love and laughter to so many people’s lives throughout the years, and it showed with how many people have spoken about Jorja and sent their condolences.

‘Jorja meant more to me than words can say, there aren't enough words to express how much joy she brought to all our lives and the devastation her death has left behind.

‘I would like to thank all my family and Jorja's friends for giving a lovely send-off to a beautiful and special young lady.

‘She will be missed by so many, especially myself, Julie, Kallum, Daisie, Oscar, nanny, auntie Lucie and Grace. X’

Year 11 pupil Jorja had felt unwell on Friday, September 24 and underwent a PCR test and received a positive result the next day.

Jorja, who had no underlying health condition, was isolating at home in Buckingham Green, Buckland, but struggled to eat.

Tributes have been paid to Jorja Halliday, 15, from Portsmouth who died with Covid. From left, Daisie, Jorja, Kallum, Julie and Oscar

By Monday she was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital with a high temperature but sadly died the next day.

In a tribute at the funeral, Jorja's 12-year-old sister Julie said: ‘Your love and caring changed my life forever.

‘Celebrating these times without you isn’t the same as I am used to being around your goofiness, and there is not a day that goes by when I don't think about you.

‘I think about you all day, every day.’

Her aunt Lucie Atkins, 41, said Jorja was ‘one of a kind’. She added: ‘You always stood up for what you believed in and loved unconditionally.

‘Even now it doesn’t feel real and I cannot believe you’re gone. 15 years was not long enough, I was not and still am not ready to let you go.’

Tributes have been paid to Jorja Halliday, 15, from Portsmouth who died with Covid

In her tribute at the funeral, Jorja’s nan Julia Halliday, 63, said: ‘You were born to be a star.

‘From the moment you were born and the nurse lay you in my arms that special bond was made for life.’

Tracey said her and Jorja’s family wanted to thank Co-operative Funeralcare who went ‘above and beyond what was expected’ – with added thanks to staff at the Fratton Road branch.

