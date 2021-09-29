A total of 1,147 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday and 998 on Thursday.

A total of 36,722 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 29.

Data released on September 29 shows nationally there were 150 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,525 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 25,123

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,701.9

Gosport

Total cases: 7,533

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,895.9

Havant

Total cases: 12,121

New cases: 51

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,594

Fareham

Total cases: 9,715

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,350.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 9,237

New cases: 46

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,458.9

Winchester

Total cases: 9,713

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,713.3

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 15,633

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,794.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 12,364

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,123.4

Hart

Total cases: 8,592

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,802.6

New Forest

Total cases: 12,392

New cases: 78

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,897.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 11,505

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,189.2

Test Valley

Total cases: 10,938

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,601.6

Southampton

Total cases: 27,686

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,948.6

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 11,877

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,346.7

