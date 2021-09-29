1,147 new Covid cases confirmed on September 29 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,147 new cases have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,361 on Tuesday, 1,059 on Monday, 948 on Friday and 998 on Thursday.
A total of 36,722 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on September 29.
Data released on September 29 shows nationally there were 150 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 136,525 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of September 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 25,123
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,701.9
Gosport
Total cases: 7,533
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,895.9
Havant
Total cases: 12,121
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,594
Fareham
Total cases: 9,715
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,350.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 9,237
New cases: 46
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,458.9
Winchester
Total cases: 9,713
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,713.3
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 15,633
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,794.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 12,364
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,123.4
Hart
Total cases: 8,592
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,802.6
New Forest
Total cases: 12,392
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,897.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 11,505
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,189.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 10,938
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,601.6
Southampton
Total cases: 27,686
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,948.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 11,877
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,346.7
Keep up to date with the latest coronavirus news in Portsmouth with our Coronavirus Updates Facebook group.
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.