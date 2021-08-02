In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Landport and Baffins.

It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to July 27.

The figures come as the final lockdown measures were eased from July 19.

We have pulled together the six neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in Portsmouth.

However the number of cases had fallen in five out of the six areas with the worst Covid rates.

Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.

1. Key A key explaining what the colours on the map mean. Photo: - Buy photo

2. Southsea Fawcett Road Southsea Fawcett Road had a Covid infection rate of 429.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 27. However cases had fallen by 17.4 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Buy photo

3. Southsea Haslemere Road Southsea Haslemere Road had a Covid infection rate of 436.1 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 27. However cases had fallen by 32.8 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Buy photo

4. North End East North End East had a Covid infection rate of 444.5 cases per 100,000 in the seven days to July 27. However cases had fallen by 21.6 per cent compared to the week before. Photo: - Buy photo