6 neighbourhoods with the worst Covid infection rates in Portsmouth
The latest data released by the government shows the areas which have the highest Covid rates in Portsmouth.
In the figures, the city is broken down into different neighbourhoods such as Landport and Baffins.
It shows the number of cases recorded in the seven days to July 27.
The figures come as the final lockdown measures were eased from July 19.
We have pulled together the six neighbourhoods with a coronavirus rate of over 400 cases per 100,000 in Portsmouth.
However the number of cases had fallen in five out of the six areas with the worst Covid rates.
Areas are listed from lowest to highest rates.