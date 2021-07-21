1,198 new Covid cases confirmed on July 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,143 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight.
A total of 44,104 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 21.
Data released on July 21 shows nationally there were 73 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,896 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 17,511
New cases: 194
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,148.3
Gosport
Total cases: 4,731
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,576.5
Havant
Total cases: 8,347
New cases: 78
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,613.1
Fareham
Total cases: 6,389
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,496.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,044
New cases: 48
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,941.6
Winchester
Total cases: 6,296
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,042.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 10,751
New cases: 72
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,088.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,746
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,798.6
Hart
Total cases: 5,546
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,713.2
New Forest
Total cases: 7,901
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,387.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,938
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,448.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,193
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,701.5
Southampton
Total cases: 19,093
New cases: 194
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,561
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,592
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,355.1
