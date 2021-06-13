126 Covid cases confirmed on June 13 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 126 cases reported on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 101 on Saturday, 139 on Friday, 135 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday, 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, and 34 last Sunday.
A total of 7,490 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 13.
Data released on June 13 shows nationally there were eight deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,904 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 13.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,592
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,790
Gosport
Total cases: 3,931
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,633.5
Havant
Total cases: 7,181
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,689.3
Fareham
Total cases: 5,324
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,580.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,977
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,069.2
Winchester
Total cases: 5,025
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,024.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,402
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,758.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,950
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,454.1
Hart
Total cases: 4,530
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,666.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,283
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,488.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,955
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,409.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,539
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,390.5
Southampton
Total cases: 15,221
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,027.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,882
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,854.3
