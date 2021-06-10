135 Covid cases confirmed on June 10 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 135 cases reported on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 84 on Wednesday. 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday, 61 on Saturday and 65 on Friday last week
A total of 7,393 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 10.
Data released on June 10 shows nationally there were seven deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,867 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 10.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,564
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,776.9
Gosport
Total cases: 3,921
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,621.7
Havant
Total cases: 7,164
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,675.8
Fareham
Total cases: 5,316
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,573.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,962
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,057
Winchester
Total cases: 5,005
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,008.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,358
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,733.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,941
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,447.4
Hart
Total cases: 4,501
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,636.7
New Forest
Total cases: 6,261
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,476.7
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,930
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,382.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,512
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,369.1
Southampton
Total cases: 15,118
New cases: 27
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,986.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,875
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,849.4
