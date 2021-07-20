1,384 new Covid cases confirmed on July 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,384 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Tuesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight.
A total of 46,558 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 20.
Data released on July 20 shows nationally there were 96 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,823 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 17,317
New cases: 189
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,058
Gosport
Total cases: 4,676
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,511.7
Havant
Total cases: 8,269
New cases: 76
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,551.3
Fareham
Total cases: 6,335
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,450.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,996
New cases: 60
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,902.4
Winchester
Total cases: 6,216
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,978.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 10,679
New cases: 180
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,047.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,648
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,725.2
Hart
Total cases: 5,470
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,634.9
New Forest
Total cases: 7,821
New cases: 103
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,342.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,905
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,413.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,132
New cases: 97
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,653.1
Southampton
Total cases: 18,899
New cases: 265
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,484.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,517
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,302.2
