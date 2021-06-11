139 Covid cases confirmed on June 11 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 139 cases reported on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 135 on Thursday, 84 on Wednesday. 85 on Tuesday, 76 on Monday, 34 on Sunday and 61 on Saturday last week.
A total of 8,125 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 11.
Data released on June 11 shows nationally there were 17 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,884 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 11.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,573
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,781.1
Gosport
Total cases: 3,928
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,630
Havant
Total cases: 7,172
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,682.1
Fareham
Total cases: 5,318
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,575.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,967
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,061.1
Winchester
Total cases: 5,012
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,014.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,375
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,742.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,945
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,450.4
Hart
Total cases: 4,513
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,649.1
New Forest
Total cases: 6,267
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,480
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,941
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,394.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,522
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,377
Southampton
Total cases: 15,156
New cases: 38
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,001.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,878
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,851.5
