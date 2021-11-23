A total of 1,390 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, and 1,474 last Monday.

A total of 42,484 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 23.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on November 23 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,137 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 23.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 32,466

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,122.1

Gosport

Total cases: 11,860

New cases: 49

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,005.8

Havant

Total cases: 16,546

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,096.5

Fareham

Total cases: 14,036

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,064.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,687

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,052.3

Winchester

Total cases: 15,284

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,137.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 22,061

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,410.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,824

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,890.2

Hart

Total cases: 12,697

New cases: 82

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,008.2

New Forest

Total cases: 18,888

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,513.8

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,004

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,896.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,290

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,810.3

Southampton

Total cases: 37,149

New cases: 131

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,690.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 17,443

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,258.3

