1,390 new Covid cases confirmed on November 23 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,390 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,436 on Monday, 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, and 1,474 last Monday.
A total of 42,484 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 23.
Data released on November 23 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 144,137 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 23.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 32,466
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,122.1
Gosport
Total cases: 11,860
New cases: 49
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,005.8
Havant
Total cases: 16,546
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,096.5
Fareham
Total cases: 14,036
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,064.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,687
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,052.3
Winchester
Total cases: 15,284
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,137.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 22,061
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,410.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,824
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,890.2
Hart
Total cases: 12,697
New cases: 82
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,008.2
New Forest
Total cases: 18,888
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,513.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,004
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,896.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,290
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,810.3
Southampton
Total cases: 37,149
New cases: 131
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,690.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 17,443
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,258.3
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.