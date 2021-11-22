A total of 1,436 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, and 1,474 last Monday.

A total of 44,917 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 22.

Data released on November 22 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,972 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 22.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 32,330

New cases: 128

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,058.8

Gosport

Total cases: 11,811

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,948

Havant

Total cases: 16,546

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,096.5

Fareham

Total cases: 13,940

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,982.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 13,591

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,974.8

Winchester

Total cases: 15,182

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,056.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 21,990

New cases: 80

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,370.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 18,711

New cases: 119

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,806.8

Hart

Total cases: 12,615

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,924.1

New Forest

Total cases: 18,754

New cases: 193

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,439.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 14,933

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,821

Test Valley

Total cases: 16,160

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,708.1

Southampton

Total cases: 37,018

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,639

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 17,327

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,176.7

