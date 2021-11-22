1,436 new Covid cases confirmed on November 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,436 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,943 on Friday, 1,463 on Thursday, 1,196 on Wednesday, 1,270 on Tuesday, and 1,474 last Monday.
A total of 44,917 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 22.
Data released on November 22 shows nationally there were 45 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 143,972 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 32,330
New cases: 128
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,058.8
Gosport
Total cases: 11,811
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,948
Havant
Total cases: 16,546
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,096.5
Fareham
Total cases: 13,940
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,982.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 13,591
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,974.8
Winchester
Total cases: 15,182
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,056.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 21,990
New cases: 80
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,370.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 18,711
New cases: 119
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,806.8
Hart
Total cases: 12,615
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,924.1
New Forest
Total cases: 18,754
New cases: 193
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,439.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 14,933
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,821
Test Valley
Total cases: 16,160
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,708.1
Southampton
Total cases: 37,018
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,639
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 17,327
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,176.7
