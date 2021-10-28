A total of 1,443 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, and 1,729 last Thursday.

A total of 39,842 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 28.

Data released on October 28 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,206 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 29,025

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,519.4

Gosport

Total cases: 9,969

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,772.7

Havant

Total cases: 14,612

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,565.7

Fareham

Total cases: 11,819

New cases: 73

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,159.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 11,497

New cases: 93

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,283.9

Winchester

Total cases: 13,146

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,439.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 19,456

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,945.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,966

New cases: 124

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,781.3

Hart

Total cases: 11,091

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,362.8

New Forest

Total cases: 15,854

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,825

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,251

New cases: 75

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,039

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,697

New cases: 94

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,771.2

Southampton

Total cases: 32,918

New cases: 156

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,017.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,087

New cases: 85

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,602.5

