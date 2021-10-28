1,443 new Covid cases confirmed on October 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,443 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,711 on Wednesday, 1,306 on Tuesday, 1,945 on Monday, 1,796 on Sunday, 2,005 on Friday, and 1,729 last Thursday.
A total of 39,842 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 28.
Data released on October 28 shows nationally there were 165 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 140,206 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 29,025
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,519.4
Gosport
Total cases: 9,969
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,772.7
Havant
Total cases: 14,612
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,565.7
Fareham
Total cases: 11,819
New cases: 73
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,159.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 11,497
New cases: 93
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,283.9
Winchester
Total cases: 13,146
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,439.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 19,456
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,945.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,966
New cases: 124
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,781.3
Hart
Total cases: 11,091
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,362.8
New Forest
Total cases: 15,854
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,825
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,251
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,039
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,697
New cases: 94
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,771.2
Southampton
Total cases: 32,918
New cases: 156
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,017.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,087
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,602.5
