THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,458 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,014 on Wednesday, 957 on Tuesday, 912 on Monday, 726 on Sunday, 766 on Saturday and 704 on Friday.
A total of 48,553 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 15.
Data released on July 15 shows nationally there were 63 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,593 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 15.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 16,518
New cases: 176
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,686.2
Gosport
Total cases: 4,384
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,167.5
Havant
Total cases: 7,944
New cases: 123
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,293.8
Fareham
Total cases: 6,007
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,168.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,691
New cases: 75
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,653
Winchester
Total cases: 5,901
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,726.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,929
New cases: 288
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,622.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 7,184
New cases: 85
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,377.9
Hart
Total cases: 5,124
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,278.5
New Forest
Total cases: 7,319
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,064.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,604
New cases: 58
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,095.2
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,651
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,271.9
Southampton
Total cases: 17,829
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,060.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,229
New cases: 45
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,099.1
