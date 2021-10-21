1,729 new Covid cases confirmed on October 21 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,729 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,097 on Wednesday, 1,640 on Monday, 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday.
A total of 52,009 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 21.
Data released on October 21 shows nationally there were 115 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,146 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 21.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,115
New cases: 144
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,095.5
Gosport
Total cases: 9,287
New cases: 120
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,967.3
Havant
Total cases: 13,898
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,000.6
Fareham
Total cases: 11,231
New cases: 70
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,653.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,857
New cases: 116
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,767.1
Winchester
Total cases: 12,174
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,667.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 18,435
New cases: 163
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,370.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,034
New cases: 148
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,093.6
Hart
Total cases: 10,509
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,766.5
New Forest
Total cases: 14,886
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,286.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,737
New cases: 102
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,494.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 12,900
New cases: 106
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,144.5
Southampton
Total cases: 31,514
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,462.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,331
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,071.3
