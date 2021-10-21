A total of 1,729 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,097 on Wednesday, 1,640 on Monday, 1,420 on Friday, 1,515 on Thursday.

A total of 52,009 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 21.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 21 shows nationally there were 115 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,146 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 21.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,115

New cases: 144

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,095.5

Gosport

Total cases: 9,287

New cases: 120

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,967.3

Havant

Total cases: 13,898

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,000.6

Fareham

Total cases: 11,231

New cases: 70

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,653.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,857

New cases: 116

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,767.1

Winchester

Total cases: 12,174

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,667.7

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 18,435

New cases: 163

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,370.7

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,034

New cases: 148

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,093.6

Hart

Total cases: 10,509

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,766.5

New Forest

Total cases: 14,886

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,286.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,737

New cases: 102

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,494.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 12,900

New cases: 106

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,144.5

Southampton

Total cases: 31,514

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,462.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,331

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,071.3

A message from the Editor