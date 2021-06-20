173 Covid cases confirmed on June 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 173 cases reported on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 167 on Saturday, 168 on Friday, 242 on Thursday, 157 on Wednesday, 93 on Tuesday and 121 on Monday of last week.
A total of 9,284 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 20.
Data released on June 20 shows nationally there were six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,976 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,804
New cases: 35
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,888.6
Gosport
Total cases: 3,954
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,660.6
Havant
Total cases: 7,215
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,716.2
Fareham
Total cases: 5,359
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,610.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,027
New cases: 7
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,110.1
Winchester
Total cases: 5,067
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,058.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,508
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,818.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,008
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,497.5
Hart
Total cases: 4,575
New cases: 8
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,712.9
New Forest
Total cases: 6,344
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,522.8
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,013
New cases: 12
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,470.5
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,629
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,461.8
Southampton
Total cases: 15,517
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,144.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,904
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,869.8
