1,911 new Covid cases confirmed on February 17 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,911 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday and 2,257 last Thursday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
A total of 51,899 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 17.
Data released on February 17 shows nationally there were 183 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,221 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 17.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 58,818
New cases: 190
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,396.5
Gosport
Total cases: 21,374
New cases: 57
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,241.2
Havant
Total cases: 31,420
New cases: 110
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,869.6
Fareham
Total cases: 27,577
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,704.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 28,845
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,292.5
Winchester
Total cases: 31,416
New cases: 134
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,948.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 46,810
New cases: 179
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,333.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 36,631
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,030
Hart
Total cases: 26,092
New cases: 105
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,731.4
New Forest
Total cases: 37,989
New cases: 175
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,146.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 29,339
New cases: 112
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,083.7
Test Valley
Total cases: 32,785
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,781.9
Southampton
Total cases: 68,613
New cases: 248
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,133.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 30,844
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,675.9
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.