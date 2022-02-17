A total of 1,911 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,195 on Wednesday, 1,580 on Tuesday, 1,442 on Monday, 1,422 on Sunday, 1,458 on Saturday, 2,105 on Friday and 2,257 last Thursday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

A total of 51,899 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on February 17.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on February 17 shows nationally there were 183 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 160,221 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 17.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 58,818

New cases: 190

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,396.5

Gosport

Total cases: 21,374

New cases: 57

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,241.2

Havant

Total cases: 31,420

New cases: 110

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,869.6

Fareham

Total cases: 27,577

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,704.2

East Hampshire

Total cases: 28,845

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,292.5

Winchester

Total cases: 31,416

New cases: 134

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,948.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 46,810

New cases: 179

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,333.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 36,631

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,030

Hart

Total cases: 26,092

New cases: 105

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,731.4

New Forest

Total cases: 37,989

New cases: 175

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,146.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 29,339

New cases: 112

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,083.7

Test Valley

Total cases: 32,785

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,781.9

Southampton

Total cases: 68,613

New cases: 248

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,133.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 30,844

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,675.9

