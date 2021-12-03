1,940 new Covid cases confirmed on December 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,940 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday and 2,027 last Friday.
A total of 50,584 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 3.
Data released on December 3 shows nationally there were 143 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,424 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 34,475
New cases: 242
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,057.9
Gosport
Total cases: 12,571
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,845.5
Havant
Total cases: 17,775
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,069.3
Fareham
Total cases: 15,089
New cases: 114
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,970
East Hampshire
Total cases: 14,745
New cases: 129
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,906.7
Winchester
Total cases: 16,333
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,970.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 23,338
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128.9
Eastleigh
Total cases: 20,258
New cases: 142
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,948.3
Hart
Total cases: 13,714
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,050.1
New Forest
Total cases: 20,341
New cases: 165
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,322.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 15,896
New cases: 115
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,841.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 17,647
New cases: 139
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,877.5
Southampton
Total cases: 38,988
New cases: 206
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,418.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 18,592
New cases: 132
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,065.7
