A total of 1,940 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,990 on Thursday, 2,143 on Wednesday, 1,756 on Tuesday, 1,411 on Monday, 1,504 on Sunday and 2,027 last Friday.

A total of 50,584 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 3.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 3 shows nationally there were 143 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 145,424 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 3.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 34,475

New cases: 242

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,057.9

Gosport

Total cases: 12,571

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,845.5

Havant

Total cases: 17,775

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,069.3

Fareham

Total cases: 15,089

New cases: 114

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,970

East Hampshire

Total cases: 14,745

New cases: 129

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,906.7

Winchester

Total cases: 16,333

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,970.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 23,338

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128.9

Eastleigh

Total cases: 20,258

New cases: 142

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,948.3

Hart

Total cases: 13,714

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,050.1

New Forest

Total cases: 20,341

New cases: 165

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,322.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 15,896

New cases: 115

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,841.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 17,647

New cases: 139

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,877.5

Southampton

Total cases: 38,988

New cases: 206

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,418.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 18,592

New cases: 132

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,065.7

A message from the Editor