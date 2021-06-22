20 biggest Covid hotspots across Portsmouth and Hampshire in the last week

The latest figures released by the government show the areas which are the biggest hotspots for coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Tuesday, 22nd June 2021, 4:55 am

Figures released by the government show the postcode areas with the highest rolling rate of cases in the seven days to June 16.

We have included the areas with a rolling rate of 100 or higher.

Covid testing centre. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Here are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire in the last week.

Portsmouth

- North End West and Whale Island – Rate of 104.7 with 4 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Drayton and Farlington – Rate of 106.5 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Southsea Prince Albert Road – Rate of 110 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Somers Town – Rate of 134 with 13 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Southsea Fawcett Road – Rate of 237.2 with 17 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Southampton

- Itchen – Rate of 110.7 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Shirley Warren – Rate of 113.4 with 6 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Newton and Nicholstown – Rate of 114.6 with 12 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Shirley South – Rate of 140.7 with 9 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Swaythling – Rate of 265.4 with 18 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Central Southampton – Rate of 270.1 with 13 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- St Denys – Rate of 314.6 with 16 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Highfield and University – Rate of 322.8 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Bassett Green – Rate of 333.4 with 27 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Bevois Town – Rate of 492.2 with 30 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Farnborough

- Farnborough Hill – Rate of 110.2 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Basingstoke and Deane

- Tadley East, Pamber & Silchester – Rate of 103.8 with 6 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Woolton Hill, Burghclere & Bishops Green – Rate of 145 with 9 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Tadley West – Rate of 149.9 with new 7 cases in the seven days to June 16.

Andover

- Andover West – Rate of 138.6 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

