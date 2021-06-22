Figures released by the government show the postcode areas with the highest rolling rate of cases in the seven days to June 16.

We have included the areas with a rolling rate of 100 or higher.

Covid testing centre. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

Here are the biggest Covid hotspots in Hampshire in the last week.

Portsmouth

- North End West and Whale Island – Rate of 104.7 with 4 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Drayton and Farlington – Rate of 106.5 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Southsea Prince Albert Road – Rate of 110 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16

- Somers Town – Rate of 134 with 13 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Southsea Fawcett Road – Rate of 237.2 with 17 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Southampton

- Itchen – Rate of 110.7 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Shirley Warren – Rate of 113.4 with 6 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Newton and Nicholstown – Rate of 114.6 with 12 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Shirley South – Rate of 140.7 with 9 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Swaythling – Rate of 265.4 with 18 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Central Southampton – Rate of 270.1 with 13 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- St Denys – Rate of 314.6 with 16 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Highfield and University – Rate of 322.8 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Bassett Green – Rate of 333.4 with 27 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Bevois Town – Rate of 492.2 with 30 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Farnborough

- Farnborough Hill – Rate of 110.2 with 5 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

Basingstoke and Deane

- Tadley East, Pamber & Silchester – Rate of 103.8 with 6 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Woolton Hill, Burghclere & Bishops Green – Rate of 145 with 9 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

- Tadley West – Rate of 149.9 with new 7 cases in the seven days to June 16.

Andover

- Andover West – Rate of 138.6 with 7 new cases in the seven days to June 16.

