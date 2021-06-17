'Incredible achievement' as 2m Covid vaccines given in Hampshire and Isle of Wight

According to the weekly NHS England data published on June 17, some 2,068,810 first and second doses of the vaccine were given by the week ending June 13.

To date more than 91 per cent of adults 30 and over have received their first Covid-19 jab and the vaccination programme continues to roll-out at pace across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight.

This milestone has been reached just six months since the launch of the biggest vaccination programme in this history of the NHS.

Jenny Erwin, senior responsible officer for the area’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, said: ‘We are proud of and incredibly grateful to everyone who has stepped up and continues to go above and beyond to support delivery of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

‘We will never forget the dedication of every one of our colleagues, partners and volunteers who have helped us achieve this milestone in just six months – thank you.

‘We don’t stop here. Working with our partners we continue to do all we can to reduce inequalities and ensure everyone eligible receives the vaccine.

‘We remain on track to have offered every adult across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by July 19 and I urge anyone eligible who hasn’t yet made an appointment to do so as soon as possible.’

It comes as health secretary Matt Hancock announced people aged 18 and over will be able to book their vaccines from June 18.

The same data broken down showed 209,613 doses were given in Portsmouth up to June 13 – with 153,306 in Havant, 144,869 in Fareham and 93,871 in Gosport.

The programme’s clinical lead, Dr Nigel Watson, added: ‘Getting the vaccine helps protect you, your loved ones and our communities against Covid-19. The first dose offers good levels of protection, but to get maximum protection everyone will need a second dose. Two doses of the vaccines are highly effective against the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is now making up the vast majority of cases and I encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated without delay.

‘Please keep your appointment if you have been offered one or are booked into a clinic. If you are unable to attend an appointment please cancel the appointment so that someone else can benefit from it.’

The weekly NHS England data is different to the daily vaccine data produced on the government’s website as it is two days behind to allow for a more detailed breakdown.

