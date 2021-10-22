2,005 new Covid cases confirmed on October 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,005 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.
A total of 49,298 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 22.
Data released on October 22 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,326 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 28,284
New cases: 169
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,174.2
Gosport
Total cases: 9,408
New cases: 121
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,110.2
Havant
Total cases: 14,015
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,093.2
Fareham
Total cases: 11,331
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,739.7
East Hampshire
Total cases: 10,945
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,838.2
Winchester
Total cases: 12,356
New cases: 184
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,812.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 18,616
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,472.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 15,235
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,241.9
Hart
Total cases: 10,607
New cases: 98
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,866.9
New Forest
Total cases: 15,039
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,371.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 12,838
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,601.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 13,040
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,254.6
Southampton
Total cases: 31,770
New cases: 256
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,563.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 14,427
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,138.7
