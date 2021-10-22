A total of 2,005 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,729 on Thursday and 2,097 on Wednesday.

A total of 49,298 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on October 22.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on October 22 shows nationally there were 180 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 139,326 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of October 22.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 28,284

New cases: 169

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,174.2

Gosport

Total cases: 9,408

New cases: 121

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,110.2

Havant

Total cases: 14,015

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,093.2

Fareham

Total cases: 11,331

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,739.7

East Hampshire

Total cases: 10,945

New cases: 88

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,838.2

Winchester

Total cases: 12,356

New cases: 184

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,812.2

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 18,616

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,472.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 15,235

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,241.9

Hart

Total cases: 10,607

New cases: 98

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,866.9

New Forest

Total cases: 15,039

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,371.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 12,838

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,601.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 13,040

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,254.6

Southampton

Total cases: 31,770

New cases: 256

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,563.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 14,427

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,138.7

