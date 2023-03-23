Adopting a sombre tone, he explained that, as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country, the much-rumoured lockdown was being imposed.

Already many were beginning to stay at home. Shops were quiet, people were trying to avoid contact with anyone who was not a close family member, and we were often confused by the government’s pronouncements.

We were urged to take precautions, but to continue living normal lives despite some shortages of things like toilet rolls and pasta which were being overbought and hoarded by some. We had been urged to avoid contact with people, and yet also continue frequenting pubs and restaurants. It was a boom for satirists, but after March 23 it was less funny.

At a stroke, the country shut down. Most shops closed, pubs and restaurants started what would be a nightmare 12 months, gyms and leisure centres emptied and everyone who could was ordered to work from home.

As Mr Johnson explained on that March 23 broadcast, we were allowed to go shopping for basic necessities, but as infrequently as possible. We could take one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle - alone or with members of our household.

We could leave the house for any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person; and to travel to and from work, but only where this was ‘absolutely necessary’ and could not be done from home.

The result of this was ghost town high streets, deserted seafronts, and eerily quiet roads. Schools sent pupils home with some work, although some months later home and virtual schooling became the norm - a nightmare for parents who were still working with many others furloughed (a word up until them many had not even heard of).

Take a look back at how News photographers Sarah Standing and Habibur Rahman documented that first, strange lockdown, as Portsmouth felt empty, often under beautiful blue skies.

1 . Barriers Car parks closed along Alverstoke seafront on March 31, 2020 (310320-7510) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Empty Milton Park on Thursday, May 7 2020. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Empty Even before lockdown - as shown by this picture taken on March 20, 2020 in Commercial Road - shoppers were abandoning high streets Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales