2,257 new Covid cases confirmed on January 16 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,257 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, and 3,063 last Sunday.
A total of 70,924 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 16.
Data released on January 16 shows nationally there were 88 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,987 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 48,198
New cases: 252
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,449.8
Gosport
Total cases: 17,423
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,575.3
Havant
Total cases: 25,212
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,955.8
Fareham
Total cases: 22,107
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,002.4
East Hampshire
Total cases: 21,981
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,749.8
Winchester
Total cases: 24,802
New cases: 192
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,695.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 35,677
New cases: 281
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,070.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 29,506
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,772.4
Hart
Total cases: 20,429
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,929.6
New Forest
Total cases: 30,281
New cases: 140
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,855.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 22,686
New cases: 155
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,035.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 26,337
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,711.2
Southampton
Total cases: 54,947
New cases: 295
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,729.2
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 24,778
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,413
