A total of 2,257 new cases have been confirmed on Sunday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,258 on Saturday, 2,652 on Friday, 2,704 on Thursday, 3,260 on Wednesday, 2,296 on Tuesday, 2,451 on Monday, and 3,063 last Sunday.

A total of 70,924 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 16.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 16 shows nationally there were 88 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 151,987 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 48,198

New cases: 252

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,449.8

Gosport

Total cases: 17,423

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,575.3

Havant

Total cases: 25,212

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,955.8

Fareham

Total cases: 22,107

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,002.4

East Hampshire

Total cases: 21,981

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,749.8

Winchester

Total cases: 24,802

New cases: 192

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,695.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 35,677

New cases: 281

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,070.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 29,506

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,772.4

Hart

Total cases: 20,429

New cases: 91

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,929.6

New Forest

Total cases: 30,281

New cases: 140

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,855.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 22,686

New cases: 155

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,035.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 26,337

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,711.2

Southampton

Total cases: 54,947

New cases: 295

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,729.2

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 24,778

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,413

