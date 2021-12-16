A total of 2,304 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Saturday, 1,862 on Friday, and 2,044 last Thursday.

A total of 88,376 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 16.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 16 shows nationally there were 146 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,937 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 16.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 37,031

New cases: 217

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,248.4

Gosport

Total cases: 13,490

New cases: 86

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,930.8

Havant

Total cases: 19,227

New cases: 118

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,218.6

Fareham

Total cases: 16,462

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,150.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 16,105

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,004.9

Winchester

Total cases: 18,134

New cases: 219

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,400.6

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 25,361

New cases: 240

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,267

Eastleigh

Total cases: 22,068

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,283.9

Hart

Total cases: 15,148

New cases: 135

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,519.2

New Forest

Total cases: 22,331

New cases: 181

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,430.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 16,907

New cases: 104

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,912.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 19,465

New cases: 175

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,307.1

Southampton

Total cases: 41,844

New cases: 289

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,547.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,094

New cases: 117

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,121.3

A message from the Editor