THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,304 new cases have been confirmed on Thursday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, 1,885 on Monday, 1,444 on Sunday, 1,904 on Saturday, 1,862 on Friday, and 2,044 last Thursday.
A total of 88,376 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 16.
Data released on December 16 shows nationally there were 146 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 146,937 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 16.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 37,031
New cases: 217
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,248.4
Gosport
Total cases: 13,490
New cases: 86
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,930.8
Havant
Total cases: 19,227
New cases: 118
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,218.6
Fareham
Total cases: 16,462
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,150.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 16,105
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,004.9
Winchester
Total cases: 18,134
New cases: 219
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,400.6
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 25,361
New cases: 240
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,267
Eastleigh
Total cases: 22,068
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,283.9
Hart
Total cases: 15,148
New cases: 135
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,519.2
New Forest
Total cases: 22,331
New cases: 181
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,430.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 16,907
New cases: 104
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,912.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 19,465
New cases: 175
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,307.1
Southampton
Total cases: 41,844
New cases: 289
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,547.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,094
New cases: 117
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,121.3
