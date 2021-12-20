2,311 new Covid cases confirmed on December 20 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,311 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, and 1,885 last Monday.
A total of 91,743 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 20.
Data released on December 20 shows nationally there were 44 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,261 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 20.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 37,972
New cases: 205
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,686.7
Gosport
Total cases: 13,734
New cases: 63
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,218.9
Havant
Total cases: 19,707
New cases: 107
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,598.5
Fareham
Total cases: 17,008
New cases: 130
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,619.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 16,748
New cases: 137
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,524.1
Winchester
Total cases: 19,040
New cases: 201
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,120.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 26,376
New cases: 269
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,838
Eastleigh
Total cases: 22,836
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,850.6
Hart
Total cases: 15,795
New cases: 133
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,182.1
New Forest
Total cases: 23,119
New cases: 197
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,869
Rushmoor
Total cases: 17,427
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,463.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 20,127
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,827.7
Southampton
Total cases: 43,246
New cases: 285
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,101.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,558
New cases: 101
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,447.3
