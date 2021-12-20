A total of 2,311 new cases have been confirmed on Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, 2,239 on Wednesday, 1,687 on Tuesday, and 1,885 last Monday.

A total of 91,743 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 20.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 20 shows nationally there were 44 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,261 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 20.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 37,972

New cases: 205

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,686.7

Gosport

Total cases: 13,734

New cases: 63

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,218.9

Havant

Total cases: 19,707

New cases: 107

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,598.5

Fareham

Total cases: 17,008

New cases: 130

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,619.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 16,748

New cases: 137

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,524.1

Winchester

Total cases: 19,040

New cases: 201

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,120.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 26,376

New cases: 269

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,838

Eastleigh

Total cases: 22,836

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,850.6

Hart

Total cases: 15,795

New cases: 133

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,182.1

New Forest

Total cases: 23,119

New cases: 197

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,869

Rushmoor

Total cases: 17,427

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,463.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 20,127

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,827.7

Southampton

Total cases: 43,246

New cases: 285

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,101.9

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,558

New cases: 101

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,447.3

