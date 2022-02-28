2,578 new Covid cases confirmed on February 26, 27 and 28 combined in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,578 new cases have been confirmed across Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday and1,669 last on Friday.
From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.
From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.
A total of 234,103 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to February 28.
Data released on February 28 shows nationally there have been 161,361 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 28.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 60,028
New cases: 219
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,960.1
Gosport
Total cases: 21,837
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,788
Havant
Total cases: 32,144
New cases: 152
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,442.7
Fareham
Total cases: 28,330
New cases: 158
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,351.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 29,586
New cases: 167
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,890.9
Winchester
Total cases: 32,189
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 47,946
New cases: 259
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,972.3
Eastleigh
Total cases: 37,442
New cases: 151
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,628.4
Hart
Total cases: 26,887
New cases: 166
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,545.9
New Forest
Total cases: 39,213
New cases: 237
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,827.6
Rushmoor
Total cases: 30,022
New cases: 138
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,807.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 33,582
New cases: 153
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,408.6
Southampton
Total cases: 70,050
New cases: 290
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,701.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 31,909
New cases: 214
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,424.4
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.