A total of 2,578 new cases have been confirmed across Saturday, Sunday and Monday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 1,049 on Thursday, 1,405 on Wednesday, 1,084 on Tuesday and1,669 last on Friday.

From January 31 the cases definition now includes multiple infection episodes.

From the week beginning February 21, weekend updates to the dashboard have stopped. Meaning the figures for February 28 include February 26 and February 27 as well.

Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up to our public interest bulletins - get the latest news on the Coronavirus Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

A total of 234,103 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the seven days to February 28.

Data released on February 28 shows nationally there have been 161,361 since the start of the pandemic.

SEE ALSO: The biggest coronavirus hotspots in Portsmouth

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of February 28.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 60,028

New cases: 219

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,960.1

Gosport

Total cases: 21,837

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,788

Havant

Total cases: 32,144

New cases: 152

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,442.7

Fareham

Total cases: 28,330

New cases: 158

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 24,351.5

East Hampshire

Total cases: 29,586

New cases: 167

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 23,890.9

Winchester

Total cases: 32,189

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 25,562

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 47,946

New cases: 259

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,972.3

Eastleigh

Total cases: 37,442

New cases: 151

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,628.4

Hart

Total cases: 26,887

New cases: 166

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,545.9

New Forest

Total cases: 39,213

New cases: 237

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,827.6

Rushmoor

Total cases: 30,022

New cases: 138

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 31,807.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 33,582

New cases: 153

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 26,408.6

Southampton

Total cases: 70,050

New cases: 290

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 27,701.8

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 31,909

New cases: 214

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,424.4

A message from the Editor