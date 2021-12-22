2,982 new Covid cases confirmed on December 22 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 2,982 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,605 on Tuesday, 2,311 on Monday, 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, and 2,239 last Wednesday.
A total of 106,122 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 22.
Data released on December 22 shows nationally there were 140 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,573 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 22.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 38,478
New cases: 275
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,922.4
Gosport
Total cases: 13,903
New cases: 87
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,418.5
Havant
Total cases: 20,008
New cases: 168
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,836.8
Fareham
Total cases: 17,253
New cases: 113
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,830.1
East Hampshire
Total cases: 17,081
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,793
Winchester
Total cases: 19,545
New cases: 245
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,521.1
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 26,952
New cases: 299
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162
Eastleigh
Total cases: 23,260
New cases: 424
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,163.5
Hart
Total cases: 16,115
New cases: 178
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,509.9
New Forest
Total cases: 23,585
New cases: 209
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128.4
Rushmoor
Total cases: 17,678
New cases: 162
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,729.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 20,524
New cases: 227
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,139.9
Southampton
Total cases: 43,963
New cases: 328
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,385.5
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 20,796
New cases: 89
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,614.6
