A total of 2,982 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 2,605 on Tuesday, 2,311 on Monday, 2,597 on Sunday, 2,351 on Saturday, 2,304 on Thursday, and 2,239 last Wednesday.

A total of 106,122 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on December 22.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on December 22 shows nationally there were 140 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 147,573 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of December 22.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 38,478

New cases: 275

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,922.4

Gosport

Total cases: 13,903

New cases: 87

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,418.5

Havant

Total cases: 20,008

New cases: 168

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,836.8

Fareham

Total cases: 17,253

New cases: 113

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,830.1

East Hampshire

Total cases: 17,081

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,793

Winchester

Total cases: 19,545

New cases: 245

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,521.1

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 26,952

New cases: 299

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,162

Eastleigh

Total cases: 23,260

New cases: 424

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,163.5

Hart

Total cases: 16,115

New cases: 178

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,509.9

New Forest

Total cases: 23,585

New cases: 209

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,128.4

Rushmoor

Total cases: 17,678

New cases: 162

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,729.3

Test Valley

Total cases: 20,524

New cases: 227

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,139.9

Southampton

Total cases: 43,963

New cases: 328

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,385.5

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 20,796

New cases: 89

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,614.6

