A total of 4,194 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,273 yesterday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 on Monday.

A total of 178,250 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 7.

Latest number of confirmed Covid cases. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Data released on January 7 shows nationally there were 229 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,744 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 7.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 45,226

New cases: 577

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,065.5

Gosport

Total cases: 16,401

New cases: 212

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,368.4

Havant

Total cases: 23,742

New cases: 282

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,792.3

Fareham

Total cases: 20,779

New cases: 253

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,860.9

East Hampshire

Total cases: 20,462

New cases: 283

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,523.2

Winchester

Total cases: 23,269

New cases: 212

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,478.5

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 32,972

New cases: 389

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,548.6

Eastleigh

Total cases: 27,885

New cases: 298

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,576.3

Hart

Total cases: 19,317

New cases: 253

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,790.4

New Forest

Total cases: 28,431

New cases: 321

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,825.9

Rushmoor

Total cases: 21,083

New cases: 287

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,336.8

Test Valley

Total cases: 24,637

New cases: 243

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,374.3

Southampton

Total cases: 51,650

New cases: 537

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,425.4

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 23,498

New cases: 259

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,513.5

