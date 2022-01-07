4,194 new Covid cases confirmed on January 7 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 4,194 new cases have been confirmed on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 4,273 yesterday, 4,197 Wednesday, 3,944 on Tuesday and 3,066 on Monday.
A total of 178,250 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on January 7.
Data released on January 7 shows nationally there were 229 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 149,744 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of January 7.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 45,226
New cases: 577
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 21,065.5
Gosport
Total cases: 16,401
New cases: 212
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,368.4
Havant
Total cases: 23,742
New cases: 282
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,792.3
Fareham
Total cases: 20,779
New cases: 253
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 17,860.9
East Hampshire
Total cases: 20,462
New cases: 283
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,523.2
Winchester
Total cases: 23,269
New cases: 212
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,478.5
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 32,972
New cases: 389
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 18,548.6
Eastleigh
Total cases: 27,885
New cases: 298
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,576.3
Hart
Total cases: 19,317
New cases: 253
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,790.4
New Forest
Total cases: 28,431
New cases: 321
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 15,825.9
Rushmoor
Total cases: 21,083
New cases: 287
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 22,336.8
Test Valley
Total cases: 24,637
New cases: 243
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 19,374.3
Southampton
Total cases: 51,650
New cases: 537
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 20,425.4
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 23,498
New cases: 259
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 16,513.5
A message from the Editor
You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.