430 Covid cases confirmed on June 30 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
430 case numbers have been confirmed on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 325 on Tuesday, 239 on Friday, 471 on Wednesday and Thursday combined last week.
A total of 26,068 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on June 30.
Data released on June 30 shows nationally there were 14 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,140 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of June 30.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,264
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,102.7
Gosport
Total cases: 4,031
New cases: 9
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,751.4
Havant
Total cases: 7,362
New cases: 26
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,832.7
Fareham
Total cases: 5,502
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,733.6
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,149
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,209.9
Winchester
Total cases: 5,230
New cases: 20
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,188.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,735
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,946.7
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,202
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,642.8
Hart
Total cases: 4,695
New cases: 11
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,836.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,525
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,623.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,146
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,611.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,823
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,615.6
Southampton
Total cases: 16,034
New cases: 88
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,349.6
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,947
New cases: 13
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,900.2
