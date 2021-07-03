462 new Covid cases confirmed on July 3 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
462 new case numbers have been confirmed in Hampshire on Saturday– in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight.
A total of 24,885 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 3.
Data released on July 3 shows nationally there were 18 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,207 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 3.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,458
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,192.9
Gosport
Total cases: 4,073
New cases: 14
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,800.9
Havant
Total cases: 7,433
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,888.9
Fareham
Total cases: 5,569
New cases: 24
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,791.2
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,212
New cases: 21
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,261.4
Winchester
Total cases: 5,329
New cases: 33
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,268
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,894
New cases: 54
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,036.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,319
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,730.4
Hart
Total cases: 4,762
New cases: 17
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,905.6
New Forest
Total cases: 6,620
New cases: 39
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,676
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,220
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,689.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,917
New cases: 37
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,690.1
Southampton
Total cases: 16,305
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,456.9
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,974
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,919.2
