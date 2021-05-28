48 Covid cases confirmed on May 28 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 48 more Covid cases reported on Friday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 55 on Thursday, 49 on Wednesday, 41 on Tuesday, 36 on Monday, 29 on Sunday and 34 on Saturday.
A total of 4,182 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 28.
Data released on May 28 shows nationally there were 10 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,768 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,455
New cases: 5
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,726.2
Gosport
Total cases: 3,891
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,586.4
Havant
Total cases: 7,131
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,649.7
Fareham
Total cases: 5,288
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,549.5
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,911
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,015.3
Winchester
Total cases: 4,969
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,979.7
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,269
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,682.8
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,903
New cases: 1
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,418.9
Hart
Total cases: 4,427
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,560.5
New Forest
Total cases: 6,228
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,458.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,834
New cases: 10
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,281.3
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,442
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,313.6
Southampton
Total cases: 15,022
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,948.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,847
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,829.6
