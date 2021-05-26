There were 49 more Covid cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 41 on Tuesday, 36 on Monday, 29 on Sunday, 34 on Saturday and on 39 on Friday.

A total of 3,180 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 26.

Data released on May 25 shows nationally there were nine deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,748 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 26.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 14,437

New cases: 16

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,717.9

Gosport

Total cases: 3,890

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,585.2

Havant

Total cases: 7,125

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,644.9

Fareham

Total cases: 5,282

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,544.3

East Hampshire

Total cases: 4,910

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,014.5

Winchester

Total cases: 4,963

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,974.9

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 8,263

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,679.4

Eastleigh

Total cases: 5,902

New cases: 0

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,418.2

Hart

Total cases: 4,411

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,544

New Forest

Total cases: 6,226

New cases: 4

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,457.2

Rushmoor

Total cases: 7,818

New cases: 6

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,264.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 5,433

New cases: 2

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,306.4

Southampton

Total cases: 15,015

New cases: 3

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,946.1

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 6,841

New cases: 4

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,825.4

