49 Covid cases confirmed on May 26 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
There were 49 more Covid cases reported on Wednesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compared to an increase of 41 on Tuesday, 36 on Monday, 29 on Sunday, 34 on Saturday and on 39 on Friday.
A total of 3,180 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on May 26.
Data released on May 25 shows nationally there were nine deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 127,748 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of May 26.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 14,437
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,717.9
Gosport
Total cases: 3,890
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,585.2
Havant
Total cases: 7,125
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,644.9
Fareham
Total cases: 5,282
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,544.3
East Hampshire
Total cases: 4,910
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,014.5
Winchester
Total cases: 4,963
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,974.9
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 8,263
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,679.4
Eastleigh
Total cases: 5,902
New cases: 0
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,418.2
Hart
Total cases: 4,411
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,544
New Forest
Total cases: 6,226
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,457.2
Rushmoor
Total cases: 7,818
New cases: 6
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,264.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 5,433
New cases: 2
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,306.4
Southampton
Total cases: 15,015
New cases: 3
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,946.1
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 6,841
New cases: 4
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,825.4
