626 new Covid cases confirmed on July 8 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
626 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Thursday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 629 on Wednesday, 668 on Tuesday, 535 on Monday, 516 on Sunday, and 462 on Saturday.
A total of 32,551 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on July 8.
Data released on July 8 shows nationally there were 35 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 128,336 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of July 8.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 15,790
New cases: 91
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,347.4
Gosport
Total cases: 4,124
New cases: 15
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,861
Havant
Total cases: 7,578
New cases: 28
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,003.8
Fareham
Total cases: 5,694
New cases: 22
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,898.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 5,364
New cases: 34
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,385.6
Winchester
Total cases: 5,549
New cases: 56
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,444.2
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 9,172
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,194.2
Eastleigh
Total cases: 6,616
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,952.7
Hart
Total cases: 4,875
New cases: 25
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,022
New Forest
Total cases: 6,856
New cases: 51
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 3,807.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 8,327
New cases: 18
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,802.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 6,115
New cases: 47
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,847
Southampton
Total cases: 16,845
New cases: 109
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,670.8
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 7,044
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,968.6
