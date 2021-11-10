7 places where Covid cases are rising fastest in Portsmouth

These are the seven places where Covid cases are rising the fastest in Portsmouth

The latest figures released by the government show the areas where coronavirus cases are rising the fastest in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 9:58 am

The figures are broken down into postcode areas – such as North End East and Drayton and Farlington.

Figures released by the government show the areas where Covid cases have increased the most over the seven days to November 4.

We have included all the areas where cases rose by 35 per cent or more over this time period.

The areas are listed in ascending order.

1. Key

Key explaining what the colours on the map mean.

2. Milton

Cases in Milton increased by 35.3 per cent in the seven days to November 4 compared to the week before.

3. Southsea Prince Albert Road

Cases in Southsea Prince Albert Road increased by 39.3 per cent in the seven days to November 4 compared to the week before.

4. Landport

Cases in Landport increased by 40 per cent in the seven days to November 4 compared to the week before.

