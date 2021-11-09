A total of 1,054 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday and 1,122 last Tuesday.

A total of 33,177 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 9.

Data released on November 9 shows nationally there were 262 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,124 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 9.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

Portsmouth

Total cases: 30,481

New cases: 96

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,197.5

Gosport

Total cases: 10,859

New cases: 79

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,823.7

Havant

Total cases: 15,513

New cases: 53

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,278.9

Fareham

Total cases: 12,733

New cases: 100

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,944.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 12,331

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,957.4

Winchester

Total cases: 14,196

New cases: 71

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,273.4

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 20,621

New cases: 66

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,600.5

Eastleigh

Total cases: 17,119

New cases: 62

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,632.1

Hart

Total cases: 11,809

New cases: 59

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,098.4

New Forest

Total cases: 16,078

New cases: 81

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,506.3

Rushmoor

Total cases: 13,998

New cases: 52

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,830.4

Test Valley

Total cases: 14,694

New cases: 95

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,555.2

Southampton

Total cases: 34,710

New cases: 127

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,726.3

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 15,988

New cases: 61

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,235.7

