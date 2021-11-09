1,054 new Covid cases confirmed on November 9 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 1,054 new cases have been confirmed on Tuesday in Hampshire – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 970 on Monday, 982 on Sunday, 1,180 on Thursday, 1,527 on Wednesday and 1,122 last Tuesday.
A total of 33,177 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on November 9.
Data released on November 9 shows nationally there were 262 deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 142,124 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of November 9.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 30,481
New cases: 96
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,197.5
Gosport
Total cases: 10,859
New cases: 79
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,823.7
Havant
Total cases: 15,513
New cases: 53
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,278.9
Fareham
Total cases: 12,733
New cases: 100
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 10,944.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 12,331
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,957.4
Winchester
Total cases: 14,196
New cases: 71
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,273.4
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 20,621
New cases: 66
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,600.5
Eastleigh
Total cases: 17,119
New cases: 62
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,632.1
Hart
Total cases: 11,809
New cases: 59
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 12,098.4
New Forest
Total cases: 16,078
New cases: 81
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,506.3
Rushmoor
Total cases: 13,998
New cases: 52
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 14,830.4
Test Valley
Total cases: 14,694
New cases: 95
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,555.2
Southampton
Total cases: 34,710
New cases: 127
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 13,726.3
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 15,988
New cases: 61
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 11,235.7
