770 new Covid cases confirmed on August 4 in Portsmouth, Fareham, Havant, Gosport, East Hampshire, Winchester, Southampton, Basingstoke, Eastleigh, Test Valley, New Forest, Rushmoor, Hart and Isle of Wight
THE government has published the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases for Portsmouth and Hampshire.
A total of 770 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 621 on Tuesday, 677 on Monday, 697 on Sunday, 681 on Saturday, 841 on Friday and 863 on Thursday.
A total of 29,392 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 4.
Data released on August 4 shows nationally there were 119 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,000 since the start of the pandemic.
This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 4.
Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.
Portsmouth
Total cases: 18,946
New cases: 108
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,816
Gosport
Total cases: 5,187
New cases: 30
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,114
Havant
Total cases: 8,991
New cases: 41
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,123.3
Fareham
Total cases: 6,990
New cases: 40
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,013.8
East Hampshire
Total cases: 6,522
New cases: 29
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,332.4
Winchester
Total cases: 6,912
New cases: 43
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,535.8
Basingstoke and Deane
Total cases: 11,651
New cases: 55
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,598.1
Eastleigh
Total cases: 8,607
New cases: 74
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,443.1
Hart
Total cases: 6,035
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,217
New Forest
Total cases: 8,810
New cases: 77
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,892.1
Rushmoor
Total cases: 9,302
New cases: 16
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,833.1
Test Valley
Total cases: 7,893
New cases: 50
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,256.3
Southampton
Total cases: 21,178
New cases: 145
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,386.7
Isle of Wight
Total cases: 8,132
New cases: 31
Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,736
