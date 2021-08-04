A total of 770 new cases have been confirmed in Hampshire on Wednesday – in the county council area and in Portsmouth and Southampton city council areas – and on the Isle of Wight. This compares to 621 on Tuesday, 677 on Monday, 697 on Sunday, 681 on Saturday, 841 on Friday and 863 on Thursday.

A total of 29,392 new cases were confirmed across the UK in the latest update on August 4.

Latest number of coronavirus cases in Portsmouth and Hampshire have been confirmed. Picture: DAMIEN MEYER/AFP via Getty Images

Data released on August 4 shows nationally there were 119 deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid test, meaning there have been 130,000 since the start of the pandemic.

This is how many cases there have been in local authority areas across Hampshire as of August 4.

Note – the figures for cases and infection rates are for the whole pandemic. The infection rate is the number of cases per 100,000 people, so they give an idea of how areas compare.

The Covid-19 testing site at Lysses car park in Fareham, on Thursday, October 15. Picture: Sarah Standing (151020-7947)

Portsmouth

Total cases: 18,946

New cases: 108

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,816

Covid-19 testing site in Civic Centre Road, Havant. Picture: Sarah Standing (061020-4968)

Gosport

Total cases: 5,187

New cases: 30

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,114

A health worker places tubes in a fridge at the new COVID-19 test centre. Picture: RAUL ARBOLEDA/AFP via Getty Images

Havant

Total cases: 8,991

New cases: 41

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 7,123.3

Fareham

Total cases: 6,990

New cases: 40

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,013.8

East Hampshire

Total cases: 6,522

New cases: 29

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,332.4

Winchester

Total cases: 6,912

New cases: 43

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,535.8

Basingstoke and Deane

Total cases: 11,651

New cases: 55

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,598.1

Eastleigh

Total cases: 8,607

New cases: 74

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,443.1

Hart

Total cases: 6,035

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,217

New Forest

Total cases: 8,810

New cases: 77

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 4,892.1

Rushmoor

Total cases: 9,302

New cases: 16

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 9,833.1

Test Valley

Total cases: 7,893

New cases: 50

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 6,256.3

Southampton

Total cases: 21,178

New cases: 145

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 8,386.7

Isle of Wight

Total cases: 8,132

New cases: 31

Infection rate for duration of pandemic: 5,736

